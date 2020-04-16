Resources
Dominic A. Monea

Dominic A. Monea, April 12, 1932, departed April 10, 2020

Known to family as Mickey and Mike by friends.

Beloved husband of Alice (Blasczik) for 67 years. Loving father to Karen (Tony) Jesue, Michelle (Tim) Suchyta and Miki Monea. Proud grandfather of Anthony (Natalie), Kristina (Trevor), Joey and Harry and great-grandpa to Harper and Delaney.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Grace and siblings Fran, Matthew, Chickie and Katherine.

Mickey proudly served in the Air Force during the Korean War.

He loved his family. He enjoyed walking with friends at City Hall, playing cards and going to mass.

He was a loyal Detroit sports fan, Michigan fan and loved to cheer on his grandkids at their sports endeavors.

Memorial arrangements at St. Cyprian in Riverview will be forthcoming.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
