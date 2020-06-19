Dominic A. Monea



Dominic A. Monea, April 12, 1932, departed April 10, 2020.



Known to family as Mickey and Mike by friends.



Beloved husband of Alice (Blasczik) for 67 years. Loving father to Karen (Tony) Jesue, Michelle (Tim) Suchyta and Miki Monea. Proud grandfather of Anthony (Natalie), Kristina (Trevor), Joey and Harry and great grandpa to Harper and Delaney.



Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Grace and siblings Fran, Matthew, Chickie and Katherine.



Mickey proudly served in the Air Force during the Korean War.



He loved his family. He enjoyed walking with friends at City Hall, playing cards and going to mass. He was a loyal Detroit sports fan, Michigan fan and loved to cheer on his grandkids at their sports endeavors.



Memorial Gathering at 10:00 am, June 24th at St. Cyprian Catholic Church 13249 Pennsylvania Road, Riverview. Memorial Mass to follow at 10:30 am.









