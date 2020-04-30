|
|
Dominic Grillo
Dominic Grillo, age 97, April 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rose. Dear father of Julianne Wrobel, the late Donna Krzyzanski and the late Sam Grillo. Proud grandfather of Jeff, Eric, Tina, Lia, Dominic, Sam and the late Paul. Great grandfather of Daniel, Sabrina, Sarah, Victor and Evan.
Private services will be held for the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Sterling Heights Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020