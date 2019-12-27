|
Don Beesley
Don Beesley, 79, passed away December 19. First son born to Beatrice Elizabeth and Herschel Frank Beesley (both deceased) of Detroit. He is survived by siblings (Sr.) Barbara Beesley, IHM, Tom (Gloria) and Gary Beesley. Sons Don Jr., Mike (Kelly) and Jim (Christine). Beloved grandfather to Kyla, Angelika, Madison, Alexis, Kara and Winslow.
Don was a great family man and friend, warm and witty, and an avid reader. He taught in Dearborn public schools: Lowrey School, Fordson High School, and Henry Ford Community College from which he retired after decades of service.
A private gathering will commemorate his life after the holidays. Don Beesley, brother, cousin, father, grandfather, friend--we will remember you.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019