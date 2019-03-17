Services
Services

Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
(248) 474-5200
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
Lying in State
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23615 Power Rd
Farmington, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23615 Power Rd
Farmington, MI
Farmington - 79, passed away March 13, 2019. Surviving are his beloved wife of 56 years, Eileen; children, Dan (Karen), Mark (Michelle), Paul (Anne), Lisa (Timothy) Burkhart and Matthew (William Bulger); siblings, James (Sheila) Bridenstine and Ann Zann; 9 grandchildren; and 3 great grandsons. Sadly, Don was preceded in death by brothers, T. Patrick, Louis Jr. (Lucia), and William (Joan Avery). Visitation Monday, March 18th, from 3-8pm, with 7 pm prayers, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral mass Tuesday, March 19th, at 11:30 am (in state at 11 am) at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23615 Power Rd., Farmington. Private interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Detroit. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions suggested to the Society of St. Vincent DePaul at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish. heeney-sundquist.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 17, 2019
