Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Donald A. Reske


1933 - 2019
Donald A. Reske Obituary
Donald A. Reske

Donald A. Reske October 10, 2019. Age 85. Beloved husband of Jan for 31 incredible years. Loving father of Pamela Satterlee, Joy (David) Gerrie, Norman (Tammy), and Gayle (Vince) Vettese. Treasured grandfather of Candice, George, Megan, Jacqueline, Jael, Jillian, Danielle, Tori, Mia, Andrew, and Isabella. Proud and adored great grandfather of Keith, Camryn, Kiersten, Lawson, Violet, Sam, and great-great-grandfather of Zane.

Visitation Tuesday 3-9 pm with an 11 am Funeral Service on Wednesday at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Memorial contributions are appreciated to the . Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
