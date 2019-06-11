|
|
Donald Alan Nawrocki
Burton formerly of Grand Blanc - Donald Alan Nawrocki of Burton formerly of Grand Blanc, age 62, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit.
Honoring his wishes cremation has taken place. Memorial Gathering will be held from 1-4 pm Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Genesys Conference & Banquet Center 805 Health Park Blvd Grand Blanc Michigan 48439.
Donald had worked for various Auto Manufacturers and Suppliers and had retired from Chrysler-Jeep with over twenty years of service.
Surviving is wife Peggy, siblings: Paul & Nancy Nawrocki, Gertrude & Alan Otteson, Richard & Shirley Nawrocki, Kathleen & Jim Doherty, Joan & Doug Cooper, Marsha Nawrocki, and Cheri Nawrocki. He also leaves his brothers-in-law; Brian & Tammy Johnson, Craig Johnson, and a host of extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by brothers Howard Nawrocki, Jim Nawrocki, brother-in-law Tim Johnson, and wife Sherri Katz. Please share your condolences at www.hansenfuneralhome.net
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 11, 2019