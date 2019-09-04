|
|
Donald Andrew McMechan
- - (nee Andrew Donald McMechan), passed away suddenly on September 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Lila Ann for 47 years and 10 ½ months. Devoted father of Susan Pace (Tim). Grandfather of Amy Elizabeth Chapman (Dave), and Thomas Andrew Pace (Gina). Great-grandfather of Kaitlin, Austin, Hannah, Hunter, and Logan. Preceded in death by his parents David and Jennie McMechan and his brother, Robert John McMechan. Don was born in Detroit but grew up in Monroe and Dundee, MI. He graduated from Dundee High School in 1949. While living in Dundee he attained the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts. He then attended Wayne University where he graduated from the College of Education in 1954. While attending WSU he was a member of the baseball team for several seasons. He later earned a Master's Degree in the teaching of Mathematics from the University of Detroit in 1975. He began his teaching career in the Detroit Public Schools but it was cut short when he was drafted into the Army where he served from 1954 to 1956. Upon his discharge from the service Don returned to the D.P.S. where he served in several positions including math demonstration teacher, assistant principal, and manager of many federal and state programs. He retired in 1989 after years of meritorious service. Don and Lila enjoyed many happy years travelling the globe, attending athletic events at WSU and U of M, and socializing with family and friends. He loved gardening and going to the movies and cultural events. Family will receive friends Thursday from 2-8 PM and Friday from 12 to 3 PM at A. J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd (between Maple & Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. In lieu of flowers memorial tributes may be made to Wayne State University: The Donald Andrew McMechan Endowed Scholarship Fund (contact Mary Bardin J.D. 313-577-1664) or the Ernie Harwell Baseball Project (contact Lauren Lepkowski 313-577-0241).
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019