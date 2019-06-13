Services
Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
(512) 251-4118
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Appleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Bert Appleton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Bert Appleton Obituary
Donald Bert Appleton

Brighton - Donald Bert Appleton, originally of Brighton, Michigan, known affectionately as "Big Don" passed away in his home on June 10th, 2019 after a 6 month bout with cancer. Don was one of the good ones. He was genuine and kind and an overall exceptional human being with an enormous heart. He leaves many wonderful memories to his treasured group of friends and family.

Don is survived by his beloved wife, Claire Appleton of Coupland, Texas, his son Wayne and wife Jennifer Appleton and two grandchildren Madeline and Kip of Buda, Texas; his daughter Kimberly and husband Darrell Joseph of Scottsdale, Arizona and granddaughter Alyssa Joseph; his step daughter, Diana Smith and her husband Barney Larkin and grandson Hector of South Hampton, England. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law Carol Dobrowski and many adored nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to two organizations for which he cared deeply, and Shriners.

A Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17th from 2-3 PM followed by a memorial service from 3-4 PM at Cook Walden Funeral Home located at 14501 H. IH35, Pflugerville, Texas 78660. The family also extends an invitation to attend a celebration of life party to include food and cocktails starting at 6 PM. The celebration will be held at Forest Creek Golf Club, 99 Twin Ridge Parkway, Round Rock Texas 78664.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now