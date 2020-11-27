1/1
Donald C. Stevens
Donald C. Stevens

Donald C. Stevens age 76 passed away November 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen (Cress). Loving father of Donald (Candice) and Tracy. Proud grandfather of Jack. Dear brother of Raymond, Gerald (Susan), Patricia Yoe, Judith King, Diane Phillips and sister-in-law Sharon. He is also survived by many loving family members. Donald is predeceased by parents Raymond and Muriel and siblings Lawrence, Lillian and James. Visitation Sunday, November 29, 3pm-8pm with a 6pm funeral service. Kaul Funeral Home 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores MI 48081.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
5867752424
