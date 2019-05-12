Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 13, 2019
5:00 PM
Bloomfield Hills Country Club
350 W. Long Lake Rd.
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Donald D. Bergeron, D.D.S.

- - Bergeron, Donald D., May 10, 2019, age 95. Beloved husband of the late Barbara. Loving father of Jeffrey D. Bergeron (Stephanie W.), Mary Beth Bergeron (Victor Banister), Patricia A. (the late David Livingston), and Shannon K. Bergeron (Robert Snapp). Dear grandfather of Michael, Kathryn, and Gracie. Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, 5pm at the Bloomfield Hills Country Club, 350 W. Long Lake Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Memorial tributes to the Rose Hill Center, 5130 Rose Hills Blvd., Holly, MI 48442 or Evans Scholars Foundation, 1 Briar Rd., Golf, IL 60029. A.J. Desmond & Sons (248) 549-0500.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019
