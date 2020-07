Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald Damon Menzie



Originally of Dearborn, Michigan. Died: July 6, 2020, Born: July 6. 1950. Passed at St. Mary Mercy Hospital in Livonia from a probable intestinal dusorder. Autopsy results pending. Preceded by Parents: Ann Jean & Donald Menzie & Sister: Josephine (Jody) Paus. Survived by brother: Brian Menzie. Private Memorial Dinner planned for July 26 2020.









