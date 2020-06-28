Donald Dharte
Donald Dharte, age 77, June 28, 2020. Beloved brother of Carol (John) Coleman and Marilyn Dharte. Preceded in death by his brother Charles Dharte. Survived by his sister-in-law Heidi Dharte, 7 nieces and nephews, and 17 great-nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 10 am at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 12509 19 Mile Road in Sterling Heights. Friends may visit church beginning at 9:30 am. Uncle Don had a special place in his heart for special needs kids. Donations would be appreciated to Kids on the Go SCS. Visit www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 28 to Jul. 1, 2020.