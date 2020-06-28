Donald Dharte
Donald Dharte

Donald Dharte, age 77, June 28, 2020. Beloved brother of Carol (John) Coleman and Marilyn Dharte. Preceded in death by his brother Charles Dharte. Survived by his sister-in-law Heidi Dharte, 7 nieces and nephews, and 17 great-nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 10 am at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 12509 19 Mile Road in Sterling Heights. Friends may visit church beginning at 9:30 am. Uncle Don had a special place in his heart for special needs kids. Donations would be appreciated to Kids on the Go SCS. Visit www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 28 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
09:30 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
JUL
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
5864123000
