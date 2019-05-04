|
|
Donald Diaz
- - Donald Roy Diaz, age 83, passed away from pancreatic cancer April 13, 2019.
Don is survived by his wife Dorothy (Bynoe-Thomas), sons Mike Diaz and Bill Diaz, stepchildren Jill Thomas-Diaz and Daniel Thomas, Jr., grandchildren Tyler, Tessa, Alex, Daniel, Elena, Charlie, Bobby, brother Robert, sister Sharon, nieces and nephews and other extended family members.
Don was a member of the Father Lord Council Knights of Columbus and American Legion Post 390. Internment of ashes was held April 30, 2019 at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI. Celebration of Life memorial to be held 11 a.m. May 10, 2019 at VFW Post #6695 Hall in Plymouth MI.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to The Michigan Wounded and Returning Warrior Program, part of the Michigan American Legion Foundation. www.michiganlegion.org/reconnnect
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 4, 2019