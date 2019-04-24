|
Donald "Wayne" Durnil
- - Age 79, April 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Lois for 57 years. Dear brother of Marion (Margaret) and the late Kay Gravley. Loving brother in law of Randy Taylor, Shirley Taylor (Peggy), and Carol Taylor. Special friend of Bert, Jim, and Keith. Funeral Service Friday, 11a.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Price Chapel), 3725 Rochester Road (between Big Beaver and Wattles) 248-689-0700. Family will receive friends Thursday 3-8p.m. Memorial tributes to 1st United Methodist Church of Troy.
