Services
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
View Map
Donald E. Carter Obituary
Donald E. Carter

New Baltimore - Donald E. Carter, age 75 of New Baltimore passed away June 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Laurel. Dear father of Michael (Kimberly). Loving grandfather of 2 grandchildren. Dear brother of Allen (Nannette). Also survived by several brothers and sisters in law. Donald was predeceased by his grandson Dylan and many siblings. Visitation 2:30 - 8:00 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile Road, New Baltimore. Funeral Service at 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 in the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Bottomless Toy Chest.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 20, 2019
