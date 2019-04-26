|
Donald E. Kosal
- - Kosal, Donald E., April 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Deb. Dear father of Shannon (Michael) Fike, Troy (Linda Lu), Lisa and Dawn (Scott) Pangrazzi. Proud grandfather of Lily, Vivien, Anna, Adam, Reese, Evelyn, Eli and granddaughter Pangrazzi on the way. Dear brother of Ethel, Tom, Ron and Bob. Visitation Sunday, April 28 from 2pm to 9pm with Scripture Service at 7pm at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Instate Monday 9:30am until time of Mass 10am at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 12311 19 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 26, 2019