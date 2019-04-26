Services
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View Map
Service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
12311 19 Mile Rd.
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
12311 19 Mile Rd.
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Donald E. Kosal Obituary
Donald E. Kosal

- - Kosal, Donald E., April 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Deb. Dear father of Shannon (Michael) Fike, Troy (Linda Lu), Lisa and Dawn (Scott) Pangrazzi. Proud grandfather of Lily, Vivien, Anna, Adam, Reese, Evelyn, Eli and granddaughter Pangrazzi on the way. Dear brother of Ethel, Tom, Ron and Bob. Visitation Sunday, April 28 from 2pm to 9pm with Scripture Service at 7pm at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Instate Monday 9:30am until time of Mass 10am at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 12311 19 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 26, 2019
