Roseville - Donald Edwin Ulbrich passed away on April 4, 2020 at the age of 97. A son of Edwin and Helen (nee Schild), he was born on March 28, 1923 in Detroit. Donald proudly served his country as a combat engineer in the United States Army during World War II. Dear brother of Dolores (Tom) Couser and the late Phyllis. Loving uncle to Thomas (Barb), James (Sandy), Carol (Bill) Schafer, and David (Cindy). Cherished great-uncle to 8. Proud great-great-uncle to many. A memorial service for Donald will be held at a later date. Donations in Donald's memory may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 170 McMillan Rd., Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236. ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020
