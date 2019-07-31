|
Donald Eugene Brennan
Warren - Donald Eugene Brennan, age 91 of Warren, MI - July 29. 2019. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Brennan, and dear father of Joseph (Marianna) Brennan, William (Lina) Brennan, Paul (Joanne) Brennan, and Christopher Brennan. Loving grandfather of six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday 5-9pm, with a Rosary Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd). Mr. Brennan will lay in state Thursday 9:30am at St. Louise Catholic Church in Warren until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10am. Memorial donations appreciated in Mr. Brennan's name to Gleaners Community Food Bank, www.gcfb.org Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 31, 2019