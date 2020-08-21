1/1
Donald F. Laramie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald F. Laramie died with his loving family by his side on August 19, 2020 at the age of 86. Loving father of Janie Zehnder, Diane Lepola (Wayne), Susan Laramie, Michael Laramie (Kara). Cherished grandfather of Emily Zehnder, Anna Levran (LeeTal), Dane Lepola, Patrick Laramie, Abigail Laramie. Dear great-grandfather of Mya Rose. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Rose. A Memorial Service is tentatively scheduled for November 7, 2020 at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1800 West Maple Road, Birmingham, Michigan 48009. Family suggests memorial tributes to Grace Hospice, Marysville MI or Lutheran Church of the Redeemer.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved