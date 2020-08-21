Donald F. Laramie died with his loving family by his side on August 19, 2020 at the age of 86. Loving father of Janie Zehnder, Diane Lepola (Wayne), Susan Laramie, Michael Laramie (Kara). Cherished grandfather of Emily Zehnder, Anna Levran (LeeTal), Dane Lepola, Patrick Laramie, Abigail Laramie. Dear great-grandfather of Mya Rose. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Rose. A Memorial Service is tentatively scheduled for November 7, 2020 at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1800 West Maple Road, Birmingham, Michigan 48009. Family suggests memorial tributes to Grace Hospice, Marysville MI or Lutheran Church of the Redeemer.View obituary and sign tribute wall at