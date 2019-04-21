Resources
Phoenix, AZ - Donald Fox, 85, of Phoenix, AZ, peacefully passed away April 15, 2019.

He was born and raised in Detroit, Mich.

Don was a devoted and loving husband for 63 years to Joan Nancy Fox, who passed away January 13, 2019.

He is survived by his children Ken (Rosalyn) Fox of Buffalo Grove, Ill., Rick (Ilana) Fox of Tsoran, Israel, and Erika (Steven) Freeman of Phoenix; beloved grandchildren Liat (Shai) Drach, Natalie (Steven) Klumb, Tal Fox, Laine Fox, Shani Fox, and Aylah and Lindsey Freeman.

Contributions can be made to American Friends of Bar-Ilan University (afbiu.org) or ().

Services were held April 19, 2019, at Mt. Sinai Cemetery, Phoenix.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019
