Donald G. Ducey
Donald G. Ducey

Age 90, March 19, 2020. Practiced law for 60 years.

Beloved husband of the late Maureen (nee Byrne). Loving father of Sheila (Tom) Biehl, Sharon, Maura (Brian) Plante, and Patsy Castillo. Proud grandfather of Jason Biehl, Bridget (George) Chase, Megan (Jordan) Alvarez, Kelly (Reggie) Smith, Eric (Kelly) Plante, Annie (Tommy) MacBeth, and Erin Castillo. Great-grandfather of Jordan Chase and William Plante. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by parents Dr. Edward and Mary Ducey, brother Edward, and sister Mary Ellen Pozos. Funeral Mass at Church of St. Owen, 6869 Franklin, Bloomfield Hills, Saturday, September 5, 10am. Friends may visit outside church beginning at 9am. Due to current restrictions, masks are required, and regrettably a memorial luncheon cannot be served. Obituary & condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Church of St. Owen
SEP
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Church of St. Owen
