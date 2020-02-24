Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Donald G. Dungan


1926 - 2020
Donald G. Dungan Obituary
Donald G. Dungan

St. Clair Shores - Donald G. Dungan, age 93, February 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Sue. Loving father of Drew (Jen) and Jeff (Kathryn); and grandfather of Aidan, Mia, Keller and Fiona. Dear brother of Kay Curry and Dennis (Nancy). Don was a dedicated educator for 45 years in both the Detroit and Grosse Pointe Public school systems. Visitation Friday, March 6, 2-8 pm at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. Visitation will continue Saturday, March 7, from 12:30 PM until time of funeral service, 1:00PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation information available at

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2020
