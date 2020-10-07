Donald Green
Sterling Heights - Passed away October 5, 2020 at the age of 55. Beloved son of Donald and Esther. Dear brother of Karen (Dan) Hettel. Loving uncle of Jacob and Alyssa Hettel. Loving cousin of Carolyn Velella, Ann Marie (Jeff) Swartz and Ronnie (Kim) Green. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation Friday 12 noon - 2 p.m. at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., E. 13 Mile Road (west of Hoover) Warren. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.wasikfuneralhome.com