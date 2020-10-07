1/
Donald Green
{ "" }
Donald Green

Sterling Heights - Passed away October 5, 2020 at the age of 55. Beloved son of Donald and Esther. Dear brother of Karen (Dan) Hettel. Loving uncle of Jacob and Alyssa Hettel. Loving cousin of Carolyn Velella, Ann Marie (Jeff) Swartz and Ronnie (Kim) Green. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation Friday 12 noon - 2 p.m. at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., E. 13 Mile Road (west of Hoover) Warren. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.wasikfuneralhome.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-3131
