|
|
Donald Grosfield
Shelby Twp. - age 79, August 22, 2019
Beloved husband of Betty Ann for 57 cherished years. Dearest father of Robert (Karen), Beth, Mark and the late Michael. Proud papa of Michael, Kelly, Jade, Logan, Amanda and Stella. Dear son of the late Robert and Louise. Brother of Anthony (Jodi), Richard (Marybeth) and the late Jack (Deborah). Member of Shadow Wood Country Club in Bonita Springs, Fla. Memorial Visitation will take place on Thursday, September 26th 3-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 VanDyke at 25 Mile followed by a "Celebration of Life" Mass, Friday, September 27th 10:30am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church 54045 Schoenherr, Shelby Twp. (S. of 25 Mile). In lieu of flowers, donations to Shadow Wood Charitable Foundation, Inc. are greatly appreciated.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 22, 2019