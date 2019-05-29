|
|
Donald Hendrickson, Sr.
- - Donald F. Hendrickson Sr., age 80, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sharon; loving father of Theresa (Ted) Turnquist, Kay (Mike) Leach, Donald (Georgette) Hendrickson, Jr., and the late Keven Hendrickson; dear grandfather of Teddy (Alanna), Dylan, Hunter, Steven, Joey (Lindsay), David, Kayla, Christopher (Hailey), Keven Jr. (Sara Marie), Jessica, Sara (Jake), and Ryan; great-grandfather of Eli, Alyssa, Landon, and Hailey; cherished brother of Barb (the late Vern) Friend and the late Douglas (the late Betty) Hendrickson. He was also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, MI. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Please share a memory with the family at www.kaulfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 29, 2019