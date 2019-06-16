Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Calvary Chapel
1975 East Long Lake Rd
Troy, MI
Bloomfield Hills - In loving memory of Donald Shaw Hoeft, age 88, of Bloomfield Hills who passed away on February 23, 2019. Don was a Cadillac enthusiast and very active in the community after an extensive career with General Motors. He is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Carol Jean. He is survived by his children Charles Hoeft and Tracy Dudley, and his grandchildren Dakota Dudley and Sierra Dudley. A Memorial Service will be held at Calvary Chapel, 1975 East Long Lake Rd in Troy, MI on June 22 at 2pm. View full obituary on-line at Cremation Society of Michigan (www.cremationmichigan.com).



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 16, 2019
