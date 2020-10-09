Donald J. Grant
Plymouth - Age 93, longtime resident of Plymouth, passed away October 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Barbara M. Grant. Cherished father of James Grant, Todd (Janet) Grant, and Richard Grant. Adored grandfather of Nathaniel and Lindsay. Employee at Ford Motor Company Livonia Transmission for many years. Private family services held. Contributions appreciated to Humane Society of Huron Valley. Read full obituary and share condolences at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.