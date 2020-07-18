1/1
Donald James Jeannero
1926 - 2020
Grosse Pointe Shores - Donald James Jeannero was born September 20, 1926 in Canton, Ohio and entered into rest July 15, 2020 in Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan at the age of 93. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Rosemarie, his sister Kathleen Cummins, his twin brother Douglas Jeannero, his brother Glenn Jeannero, and his parents, Russell and Pauline (m. Robertson) Jeannero. Beloved father of Daniel (Melonie), Denise (Mark) Neville and Jennifer Jeannero and dearest grandfather of Justin (Ryan) Jeannero and Ryan Neville. Loving brother of Jacqueline (Bill) Forgie, Russell (Brenda) Jeannero, David Jeannero and many other family members in the US and Germany. An Inurement with Military Honors will be held in September TBD at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, MI. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions to St. Jude's Children Hospital at giftfunds.stjude.org via "Donald Jeannero Memorial" page or 1-800-822-6344. ahpeters.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
A H Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr Rd
Warren, MI 48093
586-293-8030
