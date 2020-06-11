Donald James Josaitis
Dearborn - Donald James Josaitis of Dearborn passed away on June 6, 2020 after a brief illness.
Born on October 18, 1929 to John and Edna (LaForest) Josaitis, Donald and his siblings, Jack, Richard, Bob and Delores, lived in a brown bungalow on Cheyenne Street in Detroit, and Donald went on to marry Eleanor Mary (Reed) Josaitis, who lived across the street.
They regularly attended Madonna Catholic Church in Detroit, and were committed to their five children, Mark (Gladys) Josaitis, Janet (Jim) Denk, Michael Josaitis, Tom (Janet) Josaitis and Mary (Mark) Lendzion, and cherished their seven grandchildren, including Nora, David, Alison, Elizabeth, Kevin, Alec, and Chelsie.
With a passion for model airplanes, cars and boats, Donald owned and operated Joe's Hobby Center, with his brother, Jack. There were four locations, including Dearborn, East Detroit, Rochester and Farmington, and Donald and Jack, as well as their stores, were well-known in the hobby community. When Donald was not working, flying one of his radio-controlled planes or launching one of his radio-controlled boats, he spent as much time as he could with his wife, Eleanor, who cofounded Focus: HOPE with Fr. William Cunningham in the wake of the riots in Detroit in 1967, as well as with his children and grandchildren.
With family, he enjoyed vacations, celebrating holidays, sitting by campfires and watching freighters go by at his cottage on Lake Huron.
He was known for being very hardworking, dedicated, caring and generous. He was good at making his family laugh, which prompted his grandchildren to tease that they could write a book of "grandpa-isms."
Donald, who is preceded in death by his parents, siblings and wife, had a compassion and concern for his family and friends that ran deep, and he will live on in their hearts.
A family service was held June 9, 2020, at Howe-Peterson Funeral Home in Dearborn.
Memorial contributions may be made to Focus: HOPE at focushope.edu or 1400 Oakman Blvd., Detroit, MI 48238.
As a show of solidarity, Donald's family encourages relatives and friends to support local small businesses as they reopen.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.