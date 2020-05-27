|
|
Donald Joseph McCoy
McCoy, Donald Joseph age 85 - May 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Erma McCoy, and dearest father of Tammy (David) Kruse, Donna (Matthew) Bednarczyk, and the late Michael J. McCoy. Loving grandfather of Luke (Morgan), Philip, and Danny. Donald will lie in state on Saturday, May 30th from 9:30 am until time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am at St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Catholic Church - St. Clement site. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are appreciated to Donald's family for future charity giving. Arrangements entrusted to D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, in Warren. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 27 to May 28, 2020