More Obituaries for Donald Kortes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Kortes


1926 - 2019
Donald Kortes Obituary
Donald Kortes

Sterling Heights - Age 93. July 14, 2019. Loving husband of Bernice for 67 years. Dear father of Mary Lou, Daniel, Margaret (Late John) McKeon and Matthew (Late Eileen). Beloved grandfather of Edward, Donna and Mary Beth.

Donald served in the Army with the 75th Infantry Division during WWII. He earned a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.

Memorial service pending.

Please visit the online guestbook at www.cremationmichigan.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 21, 2019
