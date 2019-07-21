|
Donald Kortes
Sterling Heights - Age 93. July 14, 2019. Loving husband of Bernice for 67 years. Dear father of Mary Lou, Daniel, Margaret (Late John) McKeon and Matthew (Late Eileen). Beloved grandfather of Edward, Donna and Mary Beth.
Donald served in the Army with the 75th Infantry Division during WWII. He earned a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.
Memorial service pending.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 21, 2019