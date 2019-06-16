|
Donald Kress
Utica - Kress, Donald B. Age 88, June 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Donna and then the late Margaret. Loving father of David (Marji), Darlene (Jerry) Walsh, Dean and the late Deborah and Daniel (Kay -still living). Proud grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Ed. Donald was an avid card player who enjoyed Pinochle weekly. He also was an artist who painted as a commercial artist, a bow hunter and a proud Korean War veteran. Please share a memory at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 16, 2019