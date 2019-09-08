|
Donald L. Kohler
- - Age 100 August 31, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ethel B. Kohler. Dear father of Donald (Sharon) Kohler. Cherished grandfather of Deborah (Victor) Brinkman and Gweneth (David) See. Great-grandfather of Heidi, Noelle, Brandon, Logan, and the late Ross. Great-great grandfather of Holden, Adrianna, Isabella, Anthony Michael, Jayden, and Dayleonna. Brother of the late Irene Squires, the late Mary Ellis and the late Bill Kohler. Funeral Service at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds. Wednesday,
Sept. 11th, 11am. Friends may visit Tuesday, Sept. 10th, 4-8pm and Wednesday beginning at 10am. Memorials appreciated to First Presbyterian Church of Warren. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019