Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Kohler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald L. Kohler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald L. Kohler Obituary
Donald L. Kohler

- - Age 100 August 31, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ethel B. Kohler. Dear father of Donald (Sharon) Kohler. Cherished grandfather of Deborah (Victor) Brinkman and Gweneth (David) See. Great-grandfather of Heidi, Noelle, Brandon, Logan, and the late Ross. Great-great grandfather of Holden, Adrianna, Isabella, Anthony Michael, Jayden, and Dayleonna. Brother of the late Irene Squires, the late Mary Ellis and the late Bill Kohler. Funeral Service at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds. Wednesday,

Sept. 11th, 11am. Friends may visit Tuesday, Sept. 10th, 4-8pm and Wednesday beginning at 10am. Memorials appreciated to First Presbyterian Church of Warren. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now