Farmington Hills - 90, formerly of Farmington and Novi, passed away June 10, 2019. Don was born May 7, 1929, in Detroit, to the late Guy and Helen (Dorman) Mansfield. He married Marilyn L. (Schultz) on August 27, 1949, at St. James Methodist Church in Detroit. Surviving are his beloved wife of nearly 70 years, Marilyn; devoted children, Michael (Lynne) Mansfield and Lori (Jeff) Vickers; grandchildren, Stephanie (J.P.) Ludwig, Andrew Mansfield and Erin Vickers; and great-grandchildren, Katherine and Jonathan Ludwig. Sadly, Don was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Rebecca Mansfield, in 2008, and his brother, Richard. The family will receive guests at Orchard United Methodist Church, 30450 Farmington Road, (btw. 13-14 Mile Roads), Farmington Hills, Friday, June 14, 10:00-11:00 am. Funeral ceremony will commence at 11:00 am. Private burial Roseland Park, Berkley. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to Orchard United Methodist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Farmington (248-474-5200). heeney-sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 12, 2019