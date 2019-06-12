Services
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
(248) 474-5200
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Orchard United Methodist Church
30450 Farmington Road, (btw. 13-14 Mile Roads)
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Orchard United Methodist Church
30450 Farmington Road, (btw. 13-14 Mile Roads)
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Mansfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald L. Mansfield


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald L. Mansfield Obituary
Donald L. Mansfield

Farmington Hills - 90, formerly of Farmington and Novi, passed away June 10, 2019. Don was born May 7, 1929, in Detroit, to the late Guy and Helen (Dorman) Mansfield. He married Marilyn L. (Schultz) on August 27, 1949, at St. James Methodist Church in Detroit. Surviving are his beloved wife of nearly 70 years, Marilyn; devoted children, Michael (Lynne) Mansfield and Lori (Jeff) Vickers; grandchildren, Stephanie (J.P.) Ludwig, Andrew Mansfield and Erin Vickers; and great-grandchildren, Katherine and Jonathan Ludwig. Sadly, Don was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Rebecca Mansfield, in 2008, and his brother, Richard. The family will receive guests at Orchard United Methodist Church, 30450 Farmington Road, (btw. 13-14 Mile Roads), Farmington Hills, Friday, June 14, 10:00-11:00 am. Funeral ceremony will commence at 11:00 am. Private burial Roseland Park, Berkley. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to Orchard United Methodist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Farmington (248-474-5200). heeney-sundquist.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now