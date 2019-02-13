Services
Lee-Ellena Funeral Home
46530 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb Township, MI 48044
(586) 412-8999
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lee-Ellena Funeral Home
46530 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb Township, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Lee-Ellena Funeral Home
46530 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb Township, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Kowalski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Lawrence Kowalski


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald Lawrence Kowalski Obituary
Donald Lawrence Kowalski

Roseville - Donald Lawrence Kowalski, age 72, passed away on February 9, 2019.

Donald was born on January 26, 1947 to John and Genevieve (nee Romanowski) Kowalski. As a young man, Donald proudly served his country in the United States Army. After the Army, Don earned his Bachelor's degree at Lawrence Tech and worked for many years at Kroger as a Deli Manager, where he would go on to retire from. Donald was a fun-loving person, who was always up for a good time. He especially loved his trips with his family and golf outings with the boys.

Beloved father of Melanie Drake; dearest brother of Stanley, Gary, and John; proud Papa of Tyler, Alexis, and Brittany. Also survived by his best friend Jake, favorite son-in-law Robert, and future son-in-law Kris. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Genevieve Kowalski.

Visitation on Sunday, February 17 at Lee-Ellena Funeral Home from 2-8 PM. Memorial Service at 7 PM.

lee-ellenafuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lee-Ellena Funeral Home
Download Now