1/1
Donald O. Hostetler
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald O. Hostetler

Hostetler, Donald O. Entered into rest on August 13, 2020. Age 92. Beloved husband of the late Valentine for 66 years. Loving father of Susan Waines (Michael). Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends. His warm and caring spirit and sense of humor will be greatly missed. Funeral Mass Thursday 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N Silvery Ln, Dearborn, MI 48128. Gathering at church Thursday 9:00 a.m. Please visit www.howepeterson.com to share a memory.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Memorial Gathering
09:00 AM
Church of the Divine Child
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Church of the Divine Child
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 14, 2020
Don and I were friends. He was the most squared away man I ever knew. Tough cop, devoted husband. I helped him with his electronics. I will miss him.
Radio Bob Andrus
Robert Andrus
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved