Donald O. Hostetler
Hostetler, Donald O. Entered into rest on August 13, 2020. Age 92. Beloved husband of the late Valentine for 66 years. Loving father of Susan Waines (Michael). Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends. His warm and caring spirit and sense of humor will be greatly missed. Funeral Mass Thursday 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Divine Child, 1055 N Silvery Ln, Dearborn, MI 48128. Gathering at church Thursday 9:00 a.m. Please visit www.howepeterson.com
