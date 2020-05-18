|
|
Donald P. Machuta
Southfield - 90, entered eternal life May 15, 2020. Don is the beloved husband of 60 years to Joan; devoted father of Gail (Andy) Boettcher; cherished grandfather of Megan, Daniel, and Abigail Boettcher; and "Uncle Don" to many. Visitation Thursday, May 21, 3-8 pm, with 7 pm rosary, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral Mass Friday, May 22, 10:00 am Church of the Transfiguration, 25225 Code Rd., Southfield. Private interment St. Hedwig Cemetery, Dearborn Hts. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to the Franciscan Outreach Program. heeney-sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 18 to May 19, 2020