Donald P. Nemzek
Beverly Hills - May 3, 1932 - March 2, 2020
Donald P. Nemzek, age 87, of Beverly Hills, MI, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Julie A. Nemzek. Loving mother of Paul G. Nemzek and Catherine M. Holmes. Cherished grandfather of Katelyn M. Holmes. Dear brother to his siblings and uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Donald grew up in Dundalk, MD (Baltimore County) before moving to Detroit, MI prior to his senior year at St. Gregory's High School. Donald served four years in the United States Coast Guard and was later a graduate of the University of Detroit (B.A. and M.A.). Donald then became an elementary physical education teacher in the Detroit Public Schools until his retirement. He enjoyed reading, walking, movies, his faith, and time spent with his family. His humor and love will be missed by so many.
Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 from 10:30am until the time of the Memorial Mass at 11:00am at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, 32340 Pierce Street, Beverly Hills, MI. There will not be a luncheon following the service due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020