Donald R. Cary, Jr.



Chesterfield - Donald R. Cary, Jr. age 66 of Chesterfield passed away June 3, 2020. Loving father of Donald III, Judy (Dan) Bell and David (Jessica). Dear grandfather of Courtney, Daniel, Alexis, Michael, Taylor, Amber and Ava. Dear brother of Thomas (Sammie), James (Candace), Steven (Janet), Susan (Paul) Pickrahn and the late Jonathon. Predeceased by his parents Donald and Darley. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore.









