Donald R. Muno
- - Donald passed away February 2, 2020, age 81 of Beverly Hills. Beloved husband of the late Joyce (nee Ford) for 34 years. Loving father of Steven Wallag-Muno (Monique), Jeffrey Muno (Marguerite), Kenneth Muno (Jennifer), and Caroline McKinzie (John). Cherished grandfather of Sola, Maks, Leonie, Felix, Peter, and Cyrus Muno and Cheyanna Lavalle. Brother of Mary Kathryn Harmet, Denise Rudolph (Stephen), Raymond C. Muno, Jr. (Jennifer), and Leslie A. Middleton (Richard). Family will receive friends Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2-7pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Monday, February 10, 2020, 10:30 am at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3695 Lincoln Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins at 10am. Memorial tributes to , PO Box 98011, Washington DC, 20090.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020