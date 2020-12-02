Donald Ray Christy
Commerce Twp. - Christy, Donald Ray II, of Commerce Township, passed away suddenly at 59 years on December 1st. Survived by his dearly loved children Spencer and Samantha, his loving mother Sandra, sister Cindy (Kevin) Furlong, and preceded in death by father Donald Ray Christy. Don was a successful pilot at Northwest/Delta Airlines for the past thirty years. Loved spending time with his kids, hanging out by his pool and taking walks with his dog, Django. Due to Covid-19, no services will be held and a memorial will be held at a later date. If desired, donations can be made to the ASPCA or MARL at aspca.org
and marleague.org
