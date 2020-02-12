Services
Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home
11280 32 Mile Road
Romeo, MI 48065
(810) 752-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Hubbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Ray Hubbert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Ray Hubbert Obituary
Donald Ray Hubbert

Chesterfield - Donald Ray Hubbert, age 89, of Chesterfield, MI/East Pointe, MI, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Served his Country in the Army during the Korean War, Don worked as an Electrician for IBEW Local 58 & sold real estate for Hoover Realty. Survived by his wife Ruth Ann, and children: Michael (Kathy) Hubbert, James (Lisa) Hubbert, David Hubbert, Linda (Joseph) Viviano, and Donna Musztuk. Grandchildren include Angelica, Jim, Jennifer, Brian, Mathew, Julie, and Nicole and great-grandchildren include Lily, Gabriel, Ruthie, Autumn, Benjamin, Raymond, Roslyn, Noella, Jeremy, & Ryan. Preceded in death by his siblings Robert Hubbert and Marjorie Knorr.

Local arrangements by Malburg Funeral Home, Romeo.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -