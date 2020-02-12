|
Donald Ray Hubbert
Chesterfield - Donald Ray Hubbert, age 89, of Chesterfield, MI/East Pointe, MI, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Served his Country in the Army during the Korean War, Don worked as an Electrician for IBEW Local 58 & sold real estate for Hoover Realty. Survived by his wife Ruth Ann, and children: Michael (Kathy) Hubbert, James (Lisa) Hubbert, David Hubbert, Linda (Joseph) Viviano, and Donna Musztuk. Grandchildren include Angelica, Jim, Jennifer, Brian, Mathew, Julie, and Nicole and great-grandchildren include Lily, Gabriel, Ruthie, Autumn, Benjamin, Raymond, Roslyn, Noella, Jeremy, & Ryan. Preceded in death by his siblings Robert Hubbert and Marjorie Knorr.
Local arrangements by Malburg Funeral Home, Romeo.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020