Donald Ray Smith
On Monday, April 6, 2020, Don passed away at age 72. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 25, 1947. He married Sharon Ziegenfelder on October 4, 1974. Don had a 30-year career with General Motors, retiring in 2000. He enjoyed playing baseball, bowling, golfing, cards, going to the casino, singing, and traveling. He also coached his sons soccer, basketball, and baseball teams, and was involved in Boy Scouts of America. Don was known for his friendly, outgoing nature and seemed to know someone anywhere he went. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Ziegenfelder Smith; his two sons Brian (Stacy Quinn Smith) and Kevin (Amy O'Boyle Smith); nine grandchildren (Natalie, Jacob, Kenny, Cambrie, Brendan, Makayla, Eli, Cael, and Max); and his brother, Dan. He is also survived by many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Dan Smith and mother Mae (McDaniel) Smith. A celebration of life service is to be held at a time yet to be determined.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020