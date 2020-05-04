|
Donald Richard Gray
Traverse City - Donald Richard Gray, 63, formerly of St. Clair Shores, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Traverse City.
Don was born on April 15, 1957 in Detroit to parents Richard and Lois Gray. He was raised in Livonia alongside his brothers Bob and Tom, and graduated from Franklin High School. On March 6, 1981 Don was united in marriage to Vickie Lynn Borkowski at St. Gertrude Church in St. Clair Shores, MI. Together they celebrated 39 years of marriage and their three sons William, Andrew, and Michael.
Don and Vickie moved to Traverse City in 1996 from St. Clair Shores and continued his carpentry business. Carpentry was a lifelong vocation for Don and a passion he passed along to his children. Outside of work, one could find Don on the golf course or in a game of cards. He was able to play at golf courses across the United States and in the Caribbean. Most of all, Don was a loving and caring individual whom was deeply devoted to his family and friends. His charisma for life has left a lasting impression with those he knew.
Don is forever loved by his wife Vickie, sons William Michael Gray, Andrew Stephen Gray, and Michael Donald Gray (fiancée Holly), parents Richard and Lois, brothers Bob and Tom, and a fond uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Due to current circumstances, a celebration of Don's life will be held in Traverse City in the summer with details announced at a later date. Those wishing to make a gift of remembrance in Don's name are asked to consider the s Project.
Visit Don's tribute page at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com. The family is in the care of the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Traverse City.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 4 to May 6, 2020