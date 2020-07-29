Donald Ridge Kellett
Traverse City - Donald Ridge Kellett, 90, of Traverse City (formerly of Troy) passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Munson Hospice House surrounded by his loving family.
Don was born on March 23, 1930 in Royal Oak, MI to the late John and Elsie (Ridge) Kellett. He met his wife Ellamarie while attending OCS. They were married November 23, 1952 prior to Don's service in the Korean Conflict. After the war, he returned home to attend Lawrence Tech which led to his starting Donald R Kellett Company, Plumbing & Heating of Clawson/Troy in 1959. Over the years he and his wife had four sons including Jeffrey (Pamela), David (Deborah), Bradley (Britney) and Kurt Kellett.
He was known for his integrity and his love for his country, family and others that were less fortunate. During his retirement years, he spent much of his time participating in Habitat for Humanity projects.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Ellamarie, parents, and sister Doreen Young.
Graveside services with Full Military Honors were held at 3pm on Tuesday, July 28 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery, Traverse City, Michigan.
