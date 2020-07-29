1/1
Donald Ridge Kellett
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Ridge Kellett

Traverse City - Donald Ridge Kellett, 90, of Traverse City (formerly of Troy) passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Munson Hospice House surrounded by his loving family.

Don was born on March 23, 1930 in Royal Oak, MI to the late John and Elsie (Ridge) Kellett. He met his wife Ellamarie while attending OCS. They were married November 23, 1952 prior to Don's service in the Korean Conflict. After the war, he returned home to attend Lawrence Tech which led to his starting Donald R Kellett Company, Plumbing & Heating of Clawson/Troy in 1959. Over the years he and his wife had four sons including Jeffrey (Pamela), David (Deborah), Bradley (Britney) and Kurt Kellett.

He was known for his integrity and his love for his country, family and others that were less fortunate. During his retirement years, he spent much of his time participating in Habitat for Humanity projects.

Don was preceded in death by his wife, Ellamarie, parents, and sister Doreen Young.

Graveside services with Full Military Honors were held at 3pm on Tuesday, July 28 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery, Traverse City, Michigan.

Kindly share thoughts and memories with Don's family at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home
305 Sixth Street
Traverse City, MI 49684
(231) 947-6347
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved