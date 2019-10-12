|
Donald (Don) Robert Buist
Donald (Don) Robert Buist, 84, of Gaylord, Michigan and Fort Myers, Florida passed away after a long illness on October 9, 2019 at home.
Don was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan on May 23, 1935 to the late Robert (Bert) and Lillian (Williams) Buist. Don graduated from Kalamazoo Central High School in 1954 and the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 1959.
Don and his late wife Glenda vacationed at their home in Michaywe from 1978 until he retired in 1994, after 34 years as Director of Automotive Emissions and Fuel Economy at Ford Motor Company, when they moved to Gaylord full time where they made many friends and enjoyed their retirement. Don enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, golfing, goose hunting, fishing especially with The Pole and Winders fishing group, reading, bird watching and spending winters in Fort Myers golfing and enjoying life at Lexington Country Club. He was a passionate fan of his beloved U of M Wolverines Football team and loved attending and watching games - GO BLUE!!
Don was a very loving special man, a true gentleman, honest, kind, wise and caring. He will be deeply missed by his many friends and family. Don is survived by his wife, Susan, his daughter, Suzanne Beth Danilek (Tom Oimoen), his step-son Philip (Nicole) McAvoy, grandchildren Lauren, Megan and Jennifer Danilek, Robert Boerner, Bailey and Chase McAvoy. His sister-in-laws, Jean Stevenson and Judy (Richard) Tyndorf and several nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Jean Buist; his daughter, Nancy Jean Boerner; son-in-law Warren Boerner; his sisters, Grace and June; his brother-in-law Dr. James Stevenson and his nephew, Ron.
Memorial services and a Celebration of Don's Life will take place at a later date. Those who wish are asked to consider memorial donations to: University of Michigan, Michigan Engineering, 1221 Beal Ave., Suite G264, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 (Michigan Engineering Fund) - Scholarships-306667; Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611; First Presbyterian Church of Gaylord, 513 Charles Brink Rd., Gaylord, MI 49735. Please share your memories and personal messages with the family at www.gaylordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019