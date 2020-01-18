Services
Donald Schemanske Obituary
Donald Schemanske

Schemanske, Donald 61 Beloved husband of Lori. Dear father of Donald Jr. (Marisa), Joseph (Rachel), Kevin, and Robert (Jessica). Loving Papa of Jasmine, Arabella, Jacob, Benjamin, Olivia, Kelsey, and Abigail. Dear son of Mary Jane (Meme) and the late Leonard II . Brother of Sharon, Linda, Leonard III, and Jim (Shirley) . Also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visiting Monday 3 until 8pm Charles Step Funeral Home 18425 Beech Daly (Btw 6 & 7 mile). In state Tuesday 10 until 10:30 am Mass at Our Lady of Victory 133 Orchard (at Main Street) Northville 48167. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
