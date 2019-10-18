|
Donald T. Breen
- - Donald T. Breen of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, was born in Waterford, Ireland October 29, 1935 and died in his home October 16, 2019. Leaving Ireland and his family at age 18, he came to the U. S. to attend college. Following two years at Canisius College in New York, he chose to join the U.S. Army and served as a medical specialist in Germany. Upon completion of his military service, he returned to complete his education and graduated first from Canisius with a BS in economics followed by entering law school and obtaining his JD in 1965. Don worked as a litigator across upstate New York prior to joining Ford Motor Company's legal department, where he oversaw the Product Litigation group. During his Ford career, he traveled extensively both in the U.S. and overseas in all matters involving litigation. He retired in 1995 following 25 years of service to the company. Don was a member of the Michigan and New York Bar Associations as well as the Federal Bar and Defense Lawyers Association of Michigan and spent a number of years as an adjunct professor at Oakland University teaching litigation in the Legal Assistant Program. He was honored by the American Bar Association for his efforts in promoting minorities in the profession and was appointed by President Ronald Reagan as a member of the Military Selective Service System. Don had a deep appreciation of the world around him from the beauty of nature to the astounding and awe-inspiring universe. Curiosity was the base of his soul. He was an avid reader, who travelled extensively with his wife, Camille, and had an abiding interest in classical music. He enjoyed playing the piano though readily admitted his limitations. Following his retirement, Don became involved in several charitable organizations including Hospice of Michigan, Oakland Literacy Council, Meals on Wheels, assisting children in a reading and math tutoring program in the Pontiac schools and was an active member of the Cranbrook Music Guild serving as Vice President for four years. He is survived by his wife, Camille, four children and four grandchildren: Drs. Mary Breen-Aronson (Jamie) and grandchildren Molly and Ryan; Caitlin Breen-Stoody (Glenn) and grandchildren Pippa and Georgia; Monica Breen and Thomas (Vicky) Breen. He also leaves a brother and three sisters in Waterford, Ireland. Family will receive friends Friday, November 1, 2019 2-8pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. A memorial service will be held at Kirk in the Hills Presbyterian Church, 1340 W. Long Lake Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Michigan, Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah, or Oakland Literacy Council.
