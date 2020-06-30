Donald T. Rasmussen
Donald T. Rasmussen died quietly after an eight year battle with Alzheimer's disease on June 26th just short of his Independence Day birthday. He is survived by Georgia, his wife of 52 years, and Callie and Andy his feline Companions. He loved photography, traveling, and sports card collecting, a Hobby he shared with his very special friends Mike and Larry, who maintained their friendship with Don even as this illness diminished his ability to enjoy His hobby. Thank you to Heartland Hospice for their caring involvement.
His funeral was private, and well-wishers are invited to contribute to a charity of their choice.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.